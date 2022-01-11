Billie Eilish drags Benny Blanco for dissing Charlie Puth in viral TikTok video

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish's video comes shortly after Charlie Puth appeared to diss Billie in a recent TikTok video of his own.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has slammed Benny Blanco after the producer posted a series of mean TikTok videos poking fun at Charlie Puth.

Fans of Charlie Puth will likely already know that Benny Blanco regularly posts TikTok videos mocking the 'Attention' singer. Benny's TikToks initially appeared to be a joke but, after Benny posted a video telling Charlie to "shut the fuck up", Charlie responded with a video asking him to stop.

In a video from last year, Charlie says: "Hey man, these videos were funny at first. I don't know exactly why you've been so mean to me, these past couple of months but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you and I don't know where this is coming from."

Now, Billie Eilish has waded into the conversation by calling out Benny on TikTok and dragging him for being a hypocrite.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish says watching porn as a child "destroyed" her brain

Billie Eilish drags Benny Blanco for dissing Charlie Puth in viral TikTok video. Picture: @billieeilish via TikTok, @bennyblanco via TikTok, @charlieputh via TikTok

In response to Charlie's video, Benny posted another saying: "I know why I made this video, because you're a fucking loser Puth. Look at you, you sit in a room all day and make TikToks. Dude, what the hell's wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you've got a toupé or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a fucking haircut."

Now, Billie has done a stitch with Benny's video and roasted him in the process. Taking to TikTok, Billie says: "What do you do all day Benny? The same thing. Literally the same thing". Billie's video has since been liked over 2.6 million times and Charlie even commented: "Thank you."

The ordeal comes shortly after Charlie appeared to take a dig at Billie in a TikTok video of his own. Responding to a TikTok in which someone asks: "Who's a musician that everyone likes but you don't?", Charlie simply said: "I have my Invisalign in." Fans believe that he was referencing the intro on Billie's debut album in which she mentions her Invisalign.

Charlie fans also spotted that Billie previously dissed Charlie in a Howard Stern interview in which she mentioned that he DM'd her about some chocolates that she gave to Elton John and Billie said "hey Charlie, get the fuck out of my DMs".

Whatever happened between Charlie and Billie, it appears that the pair are on good terms with each other now and both agree that Benny's videos need to stop.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish opens up about the meaning behind her three tattoos

Best of 2021: