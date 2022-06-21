Billie Eilish says she would "rather die" than not have children

By Jazmin Duribe

Billie also said she was worried about her children potentially ignoring her advice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has said that she would "rather die" than not have children.

The 20-year-old singer is currently on her intense Happier Than Ever world tour and she's about to become Glastonbury's youngest ever headliner. So you'd think babies were the last thing on Billie's mind.

Well, in a new interview with Sunday Times Magazine, Billie opened up about her plans to start a family in future. "[I would] rather die [than not have kids]... I need them," Billie told the publication.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish responds to reporter calling her an "emo kind of sad-looking teenager" at the Oscars

Billie Eilish says she would "rather die" than not have children. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @billieeilish via Instagram

Billie then said she was worried about her children potentially ignoring her advice. She added: "The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I'm, like, no, it's not! And they won't listen to me."

Billie also opened up about her fears for children in America following a recent increase in the number of school shootings. There have been 65 mass shootings since the devastating shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24, Gun Violence Archive reports.

Billie was actually homeschooled with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell and therefore didn't have the traditional public school experience.

Billie continued: "Why is it OK to be scared to go to school? You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?"

Read more Billie Eilish stories here: