Billie Eilish claps back at fan who says she dresses "boring" now

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish shut down the fan on Instagram by roasting her previous hair, style and baggy clothes.

Billie Eilish has responded to new accusations from fans that she dresses "boring" now in the most hilarious and iconic way.

Alongside her genre-defying music, Billie Eilish has become known for her signature style. Ever since the 19-year-old singer first rose to fame, she's been synonymous with baggy clothes, acrylic nails and an array of dyed hair colours. In fact, Billie and her style are so loved and recognisable that, in 2019, Billie was the most popular Halloween costume of the year.

However, in recent months, Billie has changed her image a bit and now she's clapped back at people criticising her for it.

Billie Eilish claps back at fan who says she dresses "boring" now. Picture: Kelia Anne MacCluskey for Darkroom Records, @billieeilish via Instagram

Last night (Aug 9), Billie took to Instagram stories to do a Q&A with her fans. She wrote "Ask me questions about the album" and then began responding to various questions. Replying to fans, Billie let slip that she started Happier Than Ever on April 1st 2020 and finished it on February 16th 2021. She also let slip that 'My Future' was the first song she recorded.

However, a fan also wrote into the Q&A to criticise Billie's current style: "no more plain boring outfits were so fucking tired... what happened to you?" Never one to let bullshit slide, Billie then responded by roasting her previous looks. She wrote: "what you want to see this again?", alongside an image of her in one of her baggiest blue outfits. Mic drop.

Billie recently called out people slut-shaming her for no longer wearing only baggy clothes in a Vogue interview. She stated: "Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that."

Billie also said: "Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."