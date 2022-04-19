Billie Eilish says she “should not be headlining“ Coachella after becoming youngest ever headliner

By Katie Louise Smith

Billie also 'apologised' to fans at the end of her 2022 Coachella set, saying: "I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé."

Billie Eilish is a record-breaking, Grammy and Oscar-winning, supremely talented singer-songwriter. She's a history-making superstar and she made even further history this past weekend when she became the youngest ever headline act to perform at Coachella.

The 20-year-old took to the stage alongside her brother Finneas on Saturday night (Apr 16), bringing out stars such as Khalid, De La Soul's Pos and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, who recently praised her talents in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

But despite her enormous global success and her killer performance on the night, Billie confessed to the thousands of fans in her audience that she felt like she shouldn't be headlining at all, and 'apologised' at the end of her set for 'not being Beyoncé'.

Billie Eilish made history as Coachella's youngest ever headliner. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

As heard by fans in the crowd and on the official Coachella livestream, Billie told fans, "I should not be headlining this shit!" before continuing: "But I’m so f*cking grateful that I’m here and that you guys are all here. This is such a dream come true. I feel crazy."

During the set, Billie also told fans that she had "three rules for the night," including "don't be an asshole," and "just have fun, bitch".

And while she may have shared her doubts about whether or not she felt like she should have been headlining Coachella or not, she also told fans that she wanted everyone "to feel loose and good and comfortable in our skin, and like, free, and happy". She added: "I want you to just imagine that there’s no bad in the world and there’s only good."

Elsewhere in the set, Billie also gave a shout out to Harry Styles who performed on Friday night, saying: "Harry, man if you’re watching this, you were so f*cking amazing last night. I truly have no words to describe how much you inspire me."

At the end of her set around one-hour later, Billie thanked the crowd and made a quick reference to Beyoncé's legendary, career-defining and unforgettable Beychella Homecoming performance, which ended up gaining a lot of attention online.

Wrapping up her set, Billie said: "Thank you, Coachella! I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé. I love you, goodnight."

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on social media, with one user writing: "No hate or disrespect to Billie at all, but she def didn't need to make that comment. Because you're right, you're NOT Beyoncé & nobody will ever be her. But you're Billie Eilish! You're special in your own right, you're super talented, nobody is like you, so own that."

Billie Eilish just now at her Coachella set: “Coachella, I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé” pic.twitter.com/L88WLA9ACW — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) April 17, 2022

Billie is set to return to the Coachella stage this weekend (Apr 23), for her second headliner slot. In June, she'll also become the youngest ever headliner of the iconic Glastonbury festival in the UK.

Billie might be hesitant to believe it but... it's what she deserves!