Billie Eilish Disney Plus concert release time: Here's when Happier than Ever comes out

By Katie Louise Smith

Billie's Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will be released on Friday September 3rd on Disney Plus. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

Months after releasing her The World's a Little Blurry documentary on AppleTV+, Billie Eilish is about to make her Disney+ debut with Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a cinematic concert experience.

In the hour long show, Billie will perform every track from her new Happier than Ever album. Recorded live at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl, the concert's set list will be the same as the track order from the album – starting with 'Getting Older' and ending with an encore of 'Male Fantasy'. According to the Disney+ description, it'll be the first and only time Billie will perform the album in that order.

A Love Letter to Los Angeles (directed by Robert Rodriguez) also features animated sequences featuring an animated Billie taking fans on a "dreamlike journey" through her hometown of LA and its most iconic backdrops.

But when does it drop? What time is it released on Disney+? New movies and TV shows are released on Disney Plus at 12AM PT. Here's when it comes out in your country.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is coming to Disney+. Picture: Disney+

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will be released on Friday 3rd September, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. Disney+ usually release new movies and TV shows at 12AM PT. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

