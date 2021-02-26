Who is Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams? New documentary reveals relationship

By Katie Louise Smith

Billie's AppleTV+ documentary gives an intimate look at her relationship with Q, also known as rapper 7:AMP.

Billie Eilish's AppleTV+ documentary is finally here and it gives fans an intimate look into her personal life, career and rise to fame. Billie also opens up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, also known as "Q", and shared glimpses into their relationship.

Billie previously opened up about her dating history back in 2020, explaining that she preferred to keep things private and date people in secret. In a previous interview with Capital FM, Billie said: "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret."

In her new AppleTV+ documentary The World's A Little Blurry, Billie gives fans glimpse into her previous relationship with rapper 7: AMP, real name Brandon Quention Adams.

Here's everything you need to know about Billie and Q's relationship and why they broke up.

Billie Eilish ex-boyfriend Q appears in her AppleTV documentary. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage, AppleTV+

Who is Brandon Quention Adams?

Brandon Adams, also known as "Q", is Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend. He's a rapper and songwriter who puts out music under the name 7:AMP.

Q was born in June 1996, making him 25 years old. He released his first album, Bleaupro, in 2016. Billie also appeared on the cover of his debut album, as well as in a series of promotional shots for the project.

Neither of them publicly confirmed they were dating at any point during their relationship.

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q appears in her AppleTV documentary. Picture: AppleTV+

When did Billie Eilish and Q date?

It's unclear when they officially started dating, but Q first appears in documentary in footage filmed in 2018, when Billie was 16.

Billie can seen hugging Q at an event, telling him he "looks good as hell" and is filmed sitting with him on a sofa backstage at the show. They're then shown ice skating together and holding hands at her 17th birthday party and Billie later shows photos of the two of them together on her phone. Q is also seen at various events in early 2019, including Billie's album launch party.

In 2019, Billie can be seen being upset that Q didn't visit during her Coachella rehearsals. She explained the situation to her brother Finneas O'Connell saying: "I said, 'I'm getting you tickets for this, and the deal is that you have to spend time with me. You have to see me if I'm going to let you come for free. Haven't seen him in two and a half days."

He soon shows up but doesn't greet Billie after she asks him to see her after her performance.

Billie and Q broke up in June 2019.

Billie Eilish shares photos of her and Q in her AppleTV doc. Picture: AppleTV+

Why did Billie Eilish and Q break up?

In the documentary, Billie explains why she broke up with Q, saying: "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair, for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about."

"And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, 'Dude, you don't even have enough love to love yourself, you can't love me. And you don't. Like, you think you do.'"

Billie continued: "I do love him, though, which is what made it harder. 'Cause I'm not over him. I didn't find someone else. I didn't stop having love for him. I just, like, spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, 'Wow. I'm missing so much because I'm worried about you all the time.'"

"I don't wanna fix him. I can't fix him, I've tried. I can't do it anymore."

Following their breakup, it seems like the two are still on good terms after Q wished Billie a happy birthday in December 2019.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish is being criticised for selling $180 merch