Billie Eilish urges fans to "be nice" to ex-boyfriend Q after documentary breakup

By Katie Louise Smith

Billie defended Q, telling fans: "Remember to be nice to people no matter what! I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!"

Last week, Billie Eilish released her Apple TV+ documentary, The World's A Little Blurry, giving fans a glimpse into the past few whirlwind years of her career and her personal life.

As well as sharing behind the scenes looks at her and her brother Finneas O'Connell's creative process and performance rehearsals, Billie also shared a glimpse at her relationship with ex-boyfriend Q, the rapper also known as 7: AMP.

Throughout the film, viewers see Billie and Q's relationship develop and then begin to break down following her performance at Coachella, which makes Billie visibly upset. Fans were quick to jump to protect and support Billie, but they also began saying negative stuff about Q.

Now, Billie has urged her fans to "be nice" following the tweets that are being aimed at Q. The rapper also recently shared his own response on Instagram a few days ago.

Billie Eilish urges fans to "be nice" following ex-boyfriend comments. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Apple TV+

Billie introduces the world to her ex-boyfriend "Q" in her Apple TV+ documentary. It's unclear when they officially started dating but Q first appears in documentary in footage filmed in 2018, as well as at her 17th birthday party where they're filmed ice skating together.

Billie later confirms that they broke up around mid-2019, explaining: "I just wasn't happy. And I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair, for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about."

After watching the doc, some of Billie's fans began calling out Q over the way he appeared to have treated Billie based on what was shown in the film. As a result, Billie has now urged fans to "be nice" on her Instagram story.

She wrote: "To the fansssss. Remember to be nice to people no matter what! I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!"

Billie Eilish asks fans to be nice to ex-boyfriend Q on Instagram. Picture: Billie Eilish via Instagram

Q also responded to the messages he's been getting from fans following the documentary release. The rapper had previously deleted his Instagram and then later returned with comments turned off.

On his Instagram story, Q wrote: "People fail to realise I've been dealing with my brother's death. Especially around that time when it was fresh. Sometimes you have to be alone to cope. Sometimes people disagree and don't want the same things as one another. It's on you to understand there's several point of views to a situation. Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when I'm hurting. We push through the pain. [No love is ever lost] but I refuse to be bashed.

He continued: "There's always 2 sides to a situation."