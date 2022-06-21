Billie Eilish says she tried too hard to be desirable after feeling "unsexy" in baggy clothes

By Sam Prance

"Looking back at all of the promo and stuff we did before [Happier Than Ever], I’m, like, don’t know who that is, but that is not me!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish has opened up about her relationship with her body and regretting some of the promo she did for her last album.

When Billie Eilish first rose to fame, she became known for wearing baggy clothes. In a Calvin Klein video, Billie explained: "I never want the world to know everything about me." However, in recent years, Billie has begun changing up her style and, in May 2021, Billie posed for British Vogue in lingerie. She also filmed her June 2021 'Lost Cause' video in Skims shapewear.

Now, Billie has said in a new interview that she "tried too hard to be desirable" before releasing her Happier Than Ever LP.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish says she would "rather die" than not have children

Billie Eilish says she tried too hard to be desirable after feeling "unlovable" in baggy clothes. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Darkroom

Speaking to The Times, Billie said: "Wearing baggy clothes, nobody is attracted to me, I feel incredibly unlovable and unsexy and not beautiful, and people shame you for not being feminine enough."

Billie then added: "Then you wear something more revealing and they’re, like, 'you’re such a fat cow w****'. I’m a s*** and I’m a sell-out and I’m just like every other celebrity selling their bodies, and woah! What the f*** do you want? It’s a crazy world for women and women in the public eye."

Seemingly addressing the British Vogue cover and her 'Lost Cause' music video, Billie then added: "Looking back at all of the promo and stuff we did before the album [in 2021], I’m, like, don’t know who that is, but that is not me!"

She continued: "I didn’t have any time to think. I just decided who I was. I just became that vibe. And I don’t know if that was necessarily what I really was feeling. I was just grasping on to anything."

Billie then went on to state: "I honestly don’t feel desired, ever. I do have this worry that I felt so undesirable that I may have occasionally tried too hard to be desirable. It makes me sad to think about."

However, it looks like Billie's outlook is changing. She said: "In the past couple of months I feel far more solid in who I am. I feel different now, like I’m desirable. I feel like I’m capable of being as feminine as I want to be and as masculine as I want."

She ended by saying: "I love that my body is mine and that it’s with me everywhere I go. I kind of think of my body as my friend. My ugly friend! It’s complicated. But what are you gonna do?"

Read more Billie Eilish stories here: