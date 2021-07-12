Billie Eilish claps back at fans saying she's in a "flop era" right now

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish responded to people criticising her Happier Than Ever era in the funniest way.

Billie Eilish has roasted trolls and fans who are calling her Happier Than Ever era her "flop era" with a hilarious TikTok video.

There's no denying that Billie Eilish is one of the most successful artists in music at the moment. Over the course of the past five years, she's gone from strength to strength with singles like 'Lovely', 'Bad Guy' and 'Everything I Wanted' becoming hit songs all around the world. Not to mention, she's broken multiple longstanding records and won seven Grammy awards.

However, in spite of Billie's huge success, people are calling her latest era her "flop era" and now she's responded to them.

Billie EIlish claps back at fans saying she's in a "flop era" right now. Picture: Darkroom, @billieeilish via TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Billie posted a video of her laughing with the text "is it just me or is billie in her flop era why does she suck now..." on top of it. She also captioned the video: "literally all i see on this app... eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours". In other words, Billie effortlessly dragged people dismissing her current music with a hilarious and iconic response.

It is true that Billie's recent music hasn't charted as highly as her previous hits. That being said, 'Therefore I Am' was still a global smash, peaking at 2 in the US and the UK, and 'Your Power' was also a Top 10 hit in numerous countries. Not to mention, her music still receives critical acclaim and millions of streams, so there's nothing "flop" about it.

Replying "eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours" to any insult from now on.