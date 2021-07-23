Billie Eilish receives backlash over "hand-painted" Happier Than Ever CDs

The $10 CDs are already sold out.

Billie Eilish is being criticised for selling limited edition Happier Than Ever CDs with paint splattered on them.

The singer will release her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. The record contains the hit singles 'My Future', 'Therefore I Am', 'Your Power' and 'NDA' as well as 12 unheard tracks. Billie is also set to release her own concert special, Happier Than Ever: A Letter to Los Angeles, on Disney+ on September 3.

On Wednesday (July 21), Billie announced she would be selling limited edition splatter-painted Happier Than Ever CDs for $10. Each album cover is one-of-a-kind and hand-painted by Billie herself.

In a video posted on Twitter, Billie shared the creation process. The album covers are all laid out on the floor and then Billie dips her paint brush in a bucket of white paint and literally throws it all over them to create the splattered effect.

While some fans were happy to get their hands on the priceless CDs (they're actually sold out), others thought calling the covers "hand-painted" was a bit of a stretch and it was "lazy" that Billie didn't bother to sign them. (Billie has actually stated before that she doesn't sign her merch because it just ends up being sold on eBay.)

"hand-painted" you didn't even touch them im crying 😭 — ً (@jndoIIs) July 21, 2021

i feel like dipping your fingers into paint and leaving your fingerprints on the cover would have been a better idea than this 😭 — emrah 💍 (@skinnysel) July 21, 2021

she was too lazy too sign them😭😹 — Shivam (@magdaleneswift) July 21, 2021

This wouldn't be the first time Billie has been criticised for her merch, though. In February, Billie received backlash for selling $180 hoodies in the middle of the pandemic.

