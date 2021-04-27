Billie Eilish announces new album Happier Than Ever

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish is blonde and ready to release her new single and album. Here's everything we know about them so far.

Billie Eilish is back with a new hairstyle, a new song and she's just revealed that her new album is called Happier Than Ever.

Last year (Dec 22), Billie Eilish teased on Instagram that she would be changing her hair and starting a new era in 2021. Fans then came up with detailed theories that Billie was wearing a wig at the Grammys this year to hide the fact that she'd dyed her hair and they were right. Billie later posted a photo of her new blonde hair and teased: "things are comingggg".

Now, we have a snippet of a new song and the official album title, tracklist and release date. With that in mind, here's what we know about Happier Than Ever so far, including the lyrics, theories and her mysterious new TikTok account.

When does Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever come out?

Billie Eilish announces new album Happier Than Ever. Picture: Darkroom, Karwai Tang/WireImage

When is the Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever release date?

Today (Apr 27), Billie took to Instagram to share the official Happier Than Ever art and confirm that the album comes out July 30. She wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you."

She added: "i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH". The new song out Thursday (Apr 29) is the title track.

Billie has also set up a TikTok account for the album so expect more news and info to drop there.

What are Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' lyrics about?

In the short snippet of 'Happier Than Ever' that we've heard so far, Billie sings: "When I'm away from you / I'm happier than ever." Discussing the song in her The World's a Little Blurry documentary, Billie said: "The whole song is just more like nothing even specific that they did, you’re just not happy being with them. Can’t even explain it."

In other words, it appears that Billie is singing about realising that she's unhappy in a relationship. It was possibly inspired by her ex-boyfriend Q.

What is the Happier Than Ever tracklist?

Billie Eilish announced the tracklist alongside the album news. The new project contains the previously released singles 'My Future' and 'Therefore I Am', as well as the title track and 13 other brand new songs.

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

We can't wait to hear the project in full this July.