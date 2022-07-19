Billie Eilish offers fans "trip of a lifetime" if they register to vote

By Jazmin Duribe

"With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish fans will have the chance to win free tickets to see her in concert if they register to vote.

The 'Your Power' singer is passionate about politics and often makes her views known. In 2020, Billie publicly accused former US President Donald Trump of "destroying" America and endorsed President Joe Biden. She has also used her platform to condemn the lack of abortion rights in the US.

Now, Billie has teamed up with non-profit voter registration organisation, HeadCount, to push young people to vote in the US midterms, which will be on November 8.

"I'm working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections," Billie said in a statement (via Billboard).

READ MORE: Billie Eilish slams people for caring more about the Depp v Heard trial than Roe v Wade

Billie Eilish offers fans "trip of a lifetime" if they register to vote. Picture: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images, @billieeilish via Instagram

"With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option."

The prize includes two premium tickets to see Billie perform during her Happier Than Ever: The World Tour in Australia and New Zealand in September. Flights and accommodation are also included as well as signed merch.

To enter, all you need to do is check your voting status at HeadCount.org/Billie or text "BILLIE" to 57568. Then, fans can register to vote in the elections before entering the competition.

HeadCount co-founder and executive director, Andy Bernstein, said: "Billie has been a voting advocate and supporter of HeadCount since before she could even vote herself. By hosting some lucky fans on the trip of a lifetime, together we hope to motivate thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote."

Good luck!

Read more Billie Eilish stories here: