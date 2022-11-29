Billie Eilish reveals how she started dating Jesse Rutherford

"Jesse Rutherford everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down."

Billie Eilish has opened up about her relationship with Jesse Rutherford and revealed why dating him makes her so "happy".

Fans of Billie Eilish will already know that she is currently dating The Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford. The 20-year-old and the 31-year-old first met in 2017 when Billie was just 15 and Jesse was 26. Billie and Jesse were then seen hanging out multiple times this year and, this month, they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Now, Billie has spoken frankly about her relationship with Jesse and how the two celebrities ended up dating each other.

Billie Eilish opens up about her relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. Picture: Vanity Fair, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In Vanity Fair's Billie Eilish: Same Interview, The Sixth Year, Billie is asked for the sixth time: "Do you have a boyfriend?" Billie starts by reacting to the private relationship she was in in 2021. She says: "I feel extremely grateful for the relationship that I was in last year and I think he's fucking so much happier now which makes me really happy."

Billie then answers the question as her current 2022 self and says: "Yeah, I do and it's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it. I managed to get to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive but pulled his ass. Are you kidding me?"

Joking, Billie continues to say: "Can we just, round of applause for me. Thank you. Jesse Rutherford everyone. I pulled his ass. All me. I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down."

Billie is then asked what makes her happy in a relationship and she explains: "My love language is physical touch. I need to be touching skin all the time, touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin related is a big thing for me."

Billie adds: "And other than that, freedom, I don't wanna be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention and equal admiration is really important."

Referencing Jesse again, Billie says: "I'm just really inspired by this person and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

