Billie Eilish calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid"

"Do you remember last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid?"

Billie Eilish has called out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid" when she last appeared on his show.

Now, cast your mind back to 2019. Billie was just 17 and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the 'Happier Than Ever' singer was being quizzed on her on knowledge of '80s culture. It turned out that Billie could not name a single member of legendary rock band Van Halen because, you know, she's a teenager and some people were actually upset about it.

Well, Billie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live again on Wednesday night (Oct 13) and she had something to bring up with Jimmy. "Do you remember last time I was here? And you made me look a little stupid?" Billie asked. Jimmy then replied: "Well, yeah, accidentally. I didn’t do it on purpose."

Billie Eilish calls out Jimmy Kimmel for making her look "stupid". Picture: ABC, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Billie then responded: "I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought I was actually serious and didn't know anything. I did know [Van Halen]. Yes, there was a lot of things you asked, and I was like, 'I don't know.' It was funny. I didn't really care."

For a dose of payback, Billie then asked if Jimmy knows what "mommy" means (It's used to express attraction to someone on TikTok, kind of like calling your boyfriend your "daddy"). But Jimmy quickly avoided the question, cutting to a commercial break…

Later, Billie had the opportunity to punch Jimmy after he brought up a bucket list that Billie had written aged 12. One of Billie's dreams was to punch someone and Jimmy put himself forward. "I think you should punch me because I’m probably the strongest person here. Hit me as hard as you want in the stomach," he told her.

Billie then had her revenge as she punched Jimmy in the stomach.

