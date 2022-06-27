Billie Eilish slams people for caring more about the Depp v Heard trial than Roe v Wade

"Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit?"

Billie Eilish has slammed people for being more interested in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial than the recently overturned Roe v Wade ruling.

On Friday (June 24), the landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion, known as Roe v Wade, was overturned by the US Supreme Court. Now at least 25 states are poised to introduce restrictive new laws that would make it illegal to have an abortion unless conception has resulted from rape or incest.

The decision has prompted worldwide backlash from the public and protests. Celebrities have also reacted with heartbreak including Billie, who headlined Glastonbury on the same day.

The 20-year-old singer, who is the legendary festival's youngest headliner in history, made a statement about the ruling before performing 'Your Power', a song about the abuse of privilege, with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

She told the crowd: "The song we’re about to do is, I think, one of the favourites that we’ve written and it’s about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it. And today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment."

Then in an NME interview published on the same day as her Glastonbury performance, Billie explained why she wrote her song 'TV' about the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial, which saw the actor win millions in a defamation case against his ex-wife, and compared it to the reaction over Roe v Wade.

In the song, which she previewed during a recent concert in Manchester, Billie sings: "The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v. Wade."

"I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial," Billie explained to the publication.

"Who fucking gives a fuck? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes…"

