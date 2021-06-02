The meaning behind Billie Eilish's Lost Cause lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

What do Billie Eilish's Lost Cause lyrics mean? Here's everything you need to know about the song.

Billie Eilish is back with a new taste of her Happier Than Ever album but what is the meaning behind her 'Lost Cause' lyrics?

Billie Eilish is due to release her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. Teasing the project on Instagram, Billie wrote: "this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you." The record contains the hit singles 'My Future', 'Therefore I Am' and 'Your Power' alongside 13 unheard tracks.

Now, Billie has just released the fourth song from the album tracklist and fans are already living for her 'Lost Cause' lyrics.

What are Billie Eilish's Lost Cause lyrics about?

'Lost Cause' is a female empowerment anthem in which Billie sings about finally realising that the man she is, or was, dating is "nothing but a lost cause". In the chorus, Billie sings: "You think you're such an outlaw / But you got no job". She adds: "I used to wish you were mine / But that was way before I realized / Someone like you would always be easy to find".

In the bridge, Billie continues: "You'd been gone for hours / Could be anywhere / I thought you would've grown eventually / But you proved me wrong". It's unclear exactly who the song is about but it's possible that it was inspired by Billie's ex-boyfriend, an older rapper named Brandon 'Q' Adams.

Discussing the song and video on Instagram, Billie teased: "THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEEE". She later wrote: "we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee".

Like all of the Happier Tha Ever songs so far, Billie co-wrote 'Lost Cause' with her brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish - 'lost cause' lyrics

INTRO

Something's in the

VERSE 1

Something's in the air right now

Like I'm losing track of time (Time, time)

I don't really care right now, but maybe that's fine

You weren't even there that day

I was waitin' on you (You)

I wondered if you aware that day was the last straw for me

And I know I sent you flowers

Did you even care?

You ran the shower and left them by the stairs

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ayy-ayy-ayy, oh-oh

CHORUS

Thought you had your shit together

But damn, I was wrong

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you'rе such an outlaw

But you got no job

VERSE 2

I used to think you were shy

Or maybе you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be easy to find

So easy (So easy)

BRIDGE

Gave me no flowers

Wish I didn't care

You'd been gone for hours

Could be anywhere

I thought you would've grown eventually

But you proved me wrong

CHORUS

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job



OUTRO

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now