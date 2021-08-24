Billie Eilish debuts new short haircut inspired by her mother Maggie Baird

By Jazmin Duribe

"Like my mama."

Billie Eilish has debuted a new haircut and the inspiration behind it is so adorable.

Now, when it comes to hairstyles, Billie knows how to switch it up. Whether it's baby blue, platinum blonde or her iconic neon green roots and black tips, the 'Happier Than Ever' singer is always kicking off hair trends.

On Monday (Aug 23), Billie showed off her new hair on Instagram. Billie has been rocking a blonde style since she ushered in her Happier Than Ever era, but gone are the choppy, shoulder-length locks that we knew and loved. Instead, Billie has opted for a face-framing bob in the same blonde shade.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish accidentally ignores fan that declares their love for her in viral TikTok

Billie Eilish debuts new short haircut inspired by her mother Maggie Baird. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

Billie was clearly in love with her new look too, sharing a video of herself tousling her locks in the car. She also shared a more footage from the back of a car running her fingers through her hair with the caption: "I love it."

Needless to say, fans were living for Billie's new bob. One tweeted: "Billie Eilish cut off her hair like she cut off her exes." And another added: "Keeping up with Billie Eilish’s hair is a trend that should never die."

billie eilish cut off her hair like she cut off her exes pic.twitter.com/X9xkwbrYWU — jasmisn’t ♡ (@onadeadpIanet) August 23, 2021

Keeping up with Billie Eilish’s hair is a trend that should never die pic.twitter.com/EwerxwMhWC — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 23, 2021

BILLIE EILISH JUST CUT HER HAIR OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/aSh52JhLde — linda (@selankasgomez) August 23, 2021

i just think that BILLIE EILISH WITH SHORT HAIR?!?!?! im in love bye pic.twitter.com/MrOdO0jFqU — a 🤍 (@sayitsoft1y) August 23, 2021

billie eilish with short hair pic.twitter.com/aDtj4RB2lR — billie bossa nova (@bilshighlighter) August 23, 2021

If you're wondering why Billie has decided to switch it up, she gave an insight into what inspired her bold new look. On Instagram Stories, Billie shared a collection of throwback photos of her mother, actress Maggie Baird, rocking a similar bob haircut. "Like my mama," she wrote on the images.

Aww.