Billie Eilish responds to reporter calling her an "emo kind of sad-looking teenager" at the Oscars

Billie won Best Original Song for 'No Time To Die'.

Billie Eilish has responded to a comment made by a reporter who called her an "emo kind of sad-looking teenager".

On Sunday (Mar 27), the 'Happier Than Ever' singer attended the 2022 Oscars with her brother Finneas O'Connell in a custom Gucci gown. The musical duo also took home the award for Best Original Song for their James Bond theme tune 'No Time To Die'. Billie is actually the second youngest winner in the Best Original Song category and the youngest artist to write and record a 007 theme ever.

During their acceptance speech, Billie and Finneas thanked their parents, who have "always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes".

Fresh from her win, Billie was questioned about how much she had changed from her teenage years in the Oscars media room (via Deadline).

A reporter asked: "When you first came out, you were sort of like an emo kind of sad-looking teenager and now you are, like, laughing and having a good time and you look very happy, and it's so nice to see."

Billie responded: "I am glad." The reporter then asked: "Do you feel that you've had a change in your career as the last couple of years have gone along?" Billie then said: "I went from 14 to 20, so that will do it. I was also a very young teenager. You know teenagers."

Billie was also asked if she feels a lot better now that she's an adult. She said that she did and reminded people that she was still finding her feet in the world when she was catapulted into the public eye (Billie was only 13 when her song, 'Ocean Eyes', went viral on SoundCloud in 2015).

Billie Eilish and Finneas attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Picture: GettyJohn Shearer/Getty Images

She continued: "It's just growth and ageing. I'm super happy. I think that I'm just coming into my being aware of what is good around me. I was just a kid. When you’re that young, it’s hard to understand how big of a deal things are around you, how important things are."