Billie Eilish claps back at claims she overlined her lips on Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

"Y’all I have literally never overlined my lips in my life. I haven’t even worn lipstick since I was 13 pls."

Billie Eilish has denied overlining her lips after speculation about her fuller pout.

As you know, Billie is pretty minimal when it comes to her makeup. The 'Therefore I Am' singer has no problem with going barefaced and, as her makeup artist Robert Rumsey revealed, she usually rocks Milk's Kush Lip Glaze.

Well, last week, Billie shared a photo on Instagram and her lips looked a little plumper than usual. The image, which was a picture of a passport photo, showed Billie seemingly rocking a clear gloss and slightly overlined lips (FYI, overlining involves using lip liner to slightly go over your natural lip line and make them appear fuller).

She captioned it: "I'd lick the grief right off your lips."

Now, overlining is a big beauty trend and everyone from Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez and more do it, so it's no big deal. However, the internet started speculating about Billie's new lips and she quickly shut it down on her Instagram Story.

She said: "Y’all I have literally never overlined my lips in my life. I haven’t even worn lipstick since I was 13 pls."

Fans also defended Billie, one wrote: "This is to the idiot who said that Billie's lips are fake and overlined." Another added: "hey internet here's an up close photo of billie eilish's "overlined lips" btw it's HD."

Billie Eilish Instagram Story. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

WELL. Who knew a little lip liner could cause so much buzz?