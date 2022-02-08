Louis Theroux blames Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn

By Jazmin Duribe

Billie previously admitted that she started watching porn aged 11.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louis Theroux has blamed Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn after she said it "destroyed" her brain.

Billie has been open about how she started watching "abusive" porn from a young age, which she believes led to her having sleep paralysis and night terrors. Then, Bille encountered further problems when she became sexually active because she was unaware of her boundaries.

In a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Billie discussed her relationship with porn and how it inspired her song 'Male Fantasy'. She said: "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11. I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex."

READ MORE: Billie Eilish says watching porn as a child "destroyed" her brain

Louis Theroux blames Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn. Picture: Alamy

She added: "I was an advocate and I thought I was ‘one of the guys’ and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

Now famed documentary maker Louis Theroux has slammed Billie's parents for not properly educating her about porn, after he explored the world of on-camera sex work in the US for his upcoming three-part series, Forbidden America.

In an interview with Radio Times, Louis said: "Someone needed to say to her when she was a child – it sounds like I’m blaming the parents, and maybe I am, slightly – children and young adults need to understand that the porn world isn’t the real world."

He added: "In my life, of course, I’ve been a user of porn. I sort of see it as a bit like… maybe this sounds harsh, but it’s a bit like junk food, right? It’s not something you’re especially proud of using. But there are times in your life when you can’t get a decent meal, or you’re in a rush, or you’re just trying to get a need met."

Louis, who has three children, says he has already started having conversations about porn with his children. He continued: "I'm on the cusp of my kids entering that stage of their lives, so I may have a rude awakening ahead of me. I haven’t even disabled the settings on my internet. I’ve talked to them.

"I have said to them, 'When you see porn, if this is something you’ve stumbled across, just so you know, that’s not the real world. That’s not how people have sex. That’s people who are performing and doing things to satisfy consumers and don’t mistake it for how sex takes place.' Along those lines. And it’s like, 'Shut up, Dad.'"

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!