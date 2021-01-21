Read the English translation of Billie Eilish and Rosalía's Lo Vas A Olvidar lyrics

What does Lo Vas a Olvidar mean? The meaning behind Billie Eilish and Rosalía's Lo Vas A Olvidar lyrics explained.

Billie Eilish and Rosalía's long-awaited collaboration has arrived and people are obsessed with the 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' lyrics.

Billie Eilish and Rosalía fans will already know that the two artists have been teasing a collaboration for months. Rosalía first hinted that she was working with Billie on Instagram in March 2019 and she later told Zane Lowe in April 2020 that it was "almost done". She explained further: "I finished the arrangements... so I just need Billie to send the vocals."

On Tuesday (Jan 19), Billie and Rosalía finally revealed that the song, 'Lo Vas A Olvidar', would come out today (Jan 21) and they also announced that it would be released in collaboration with the Euphoria special 'Part Two: Jules'. The single is a mix of Spanish and English. With that in mind, here is the English translation for you to understand all of it.

What do Billie Eilish and Rosalía's Lo Vas a Olvidar lyrics mean?

'Lo Vas a Olvidar' literally means 'Will you forget it' and the chorus of the song goes: "¿Lo vas a olvidar? Can you let it go?" In other words, the sentiment of the chorus is 'Will you forget it? Can you let it go?" In the intro of the song, Rosalía also sings: "Dime si me echas de meno", which translates in English as: "Tell me if you miss me."

Billie and Rosalía haven't spoken about exactly what the song means to them but it appears that it is directed at an ex who they've wronged and who won't forgive them. As it stands, it's unclear if the duet has been recorded just for the Euphoria soundtrack or if it will appear on a full-length project by Billie or Rosalía.

Regardless, we'll be bopping to it.

Billie Eilish & Rosalía - 'Lo Vas a Olvidar': English Translation

VERSE 1: Rosalía & Billie

Tell me if you miss me

Tell me if you don't forgive me

Carrying all this poison is not good

Tell me if you miss me

CHORUS: Rosalía

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

VERSE 2: Billie Eilish & Rosalía

Tell me you still don't regret it

Tell me we still have something in common

The time that is lost does not return

Give me a kiss and get off the cross

CHORUS: Rosalía

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Will you forget it? Can you let it go?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

Can you let it go? Will you forget it?

BRIDGE: Rosalía

Ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ah-ah

OUTRO: Billie Eilish & Rosalía

Love cannot be measured in a steady step

One day I'm a god and the next I can break

I needed to go 'cause I needed to know you don't need me

You reap what you sow, but it seems like you don't even see me

Love cannot be measured in a steady step

One day I'm a god and the next I can break

You say it to me like it's something I have any choice in

If I wasn't important, then why would you waste all your poison?