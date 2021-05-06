Billie Eilish fans think they've spotted a new secret tattoo in her Vogue shoot

By Jazmin Duribe

Did Billie Eilish reveal another tattoo in her British Vogue cover? Let's investigate.

Billie Eilish fans believe the 'Your Power' singer may have another secret tattoo she hasn't told us about…

We know. You're probably still gagged over Billie Eilish's British Vogue cover, right? From her impeccable styling to her powerful interview, Billie's Vogue cover has been constantly talked about since it dropped. But there's just one thing fans are dying to know – did she get another tattoo?

As you know, Billie revealed she got her first tattoo in her annual interview with Vanity Fair, after previously admitting getting inked was on her 2020 bucket list. Billie kept the location and design of the tattoo a mystery, claiming her fans "won't ever see it". Well, we saw it.

Does Billie Eilish have a secret tattoo? Picture: Darkroom, @billieeilish via Instagram

To be fair, Billie's huge tattoo was pretty hard to hide in her semi-sheer lingerie on Vogue's cover. You can't see the complete design but you can see the outline of what could be feathers snake across her hips and down the top of her thigh. However, that wasn't all that you could see.

Eagle-eyed Billie fans spotted what looks like a much smaller second tattoo on her lower sternum. It's impossible to see what the design is, or if it's definitely a tattoo, but Billie confirmed it could be another tat…kind of.

A Billie Eilish fan account shared images from the Vogue shoot on Instagram. It was captioned: "THE TATTOOS IM SO IN LOVE RN," alongside a close-up of her hip tattoo and possible lower sternum tattoo. Hmm. Billie also liked the image on Instagram.

Billie you didn’t tell us you had two tattoos 🤍😏 pic.twitter.com/QB2U1Y9ET5 — T (@billiemylovebae) May 2, 2021

There you have it. That's all the proof we need right now. But for the foreseeable future we'll be staying glued to our phones awaiting the next big tattoo reveal.