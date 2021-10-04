Billie Eilish rips into Texas' abortion law during performance in the state

By Jazmin Duribe

"My body, my fucking choice!"

Billie Eilish has called out Texas' restrictive new abortion law on stage at Austin City Limits festival.

As of September 1, abortion is banned in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected under the Texas Heartbeat Act. A heartbeat can be detected from as early as six weeks into pregnancy, which is earlier than when most women actually know that they're pregnant. If the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, the law is still valid. Before the Texas Heartbeat Act was passed, abortions were allowed up to 20 weeks.

The Texas Heartbeat Act is the strictest abortion law that is currently in force in the US and has sparked protests across the country.

Billie Eilish rips into Texas' abortion law during performance in the state. Picture: Alamy, Rich Fury/Getty Images

On Saturday (Oct 2), Billie performed at Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, and while performing she took the time to criticise the law.

During her performance, the singer gave a powerful speech about the state of Texas whilst the words "BANS OFF OUR BODIES" displayed on a screen behind her. "When they made that shit a law, I almost didn't want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here," Billie stated.

"But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the fuck up."

Billie then finished by screaming: "My body, my fucking choice!" with her middle finger up in the air.

ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 1. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billie has been vocal about her distain for the Heartbeat Act, calling out all the men who made decisions on women's rights shortly after the bill was passed.

On Instagram Stories, Billie said: "I really wish men cared more. I’m so fucking tired. Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights."

She continued: "If you and your 'homies' or bros' aren't talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you're part of a problem."

