Billie Eilish says men who don't speak out about Texas abortion bill make her "sick"

By Rachel Finn

“I’m so f**king tired. Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

Billie Eilish has lashed out at men who don’t speak out about the Texas abortion bill, saying they make her ‘sick’.

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer has spoken out in response to the introduction last week of Texas’ fetal heartbeat bill - which essentially bans the majority of abortions in the state.

The bill only gives abortion as an option to people who are less than six weeks pregnant - usually before someone knows they’re pregnant - and does not allow exception for victims of rape or incest.

In an Instagram post, Billie said she was tired of men who “say nothing” about abortion and women’s rights.

Billie Eilish speaks out about the Texas abortion bill. Picture: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, @billieeilish via Instagram

“I really wish men cared more,” Billie said in an Instagram story. “I’m so fucking tired. Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights.”

She continued: "If you and your 'homies' or bros' aren't talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you're part of a problem."

The law, which limits the majority of abortions across Texas, is unique in that it will not be directly enforced by the state. Instead, private citizens will be able bring lawsuits against those they accuse of aiding or encouraging an illegal procedure, according to Yahoo News.

Billie Eilish speaks out about the Texas abortion bill. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

Billie has regularly spoken out about abortion rights. In 2019, she spoke out about various restrictive abortion laws happening across the US, writing: “Honestly, I can’t even look at my phone. I have no words for the bitches in the fucking White House.”

"It’s so unbelievable. It makes me, like, red. It makes my ears fucking steam out of my head. Women should say, should do, and feel, and be exactly what they want.”

Other celebrities to speak out about the heartbeat bill include Lizzo, Reese Witherspoon, Pink and Yungblud.

On an Instagram live, Lizzo, who grew up in Texas, added: “‘You have the right to do what you want to do, but the people who are making laws need to stay the f**k out of people’s bodies business."

"Let’s focus on the fact that there are nurses working constantly, who don’t get breaks, who don’t get to eat."