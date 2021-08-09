Billie Eilish accidentally ignores fan that declares their love for her in viral TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Well this is... a MESS.

Billie Eilish had an extremely awkward interaction with a fan during a virtual meet-and-greet and now it's gone viral on TikTok.

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer has just released her second studio album Happier Than Ever, which has debuted at No. 1 in the US and UK. Following her album's release, Billie decided to sit down with her fans on Zoom for a Q&A session.

During the call, the host says a fan can ask one more question before Billie has to leave. The fan then says: "It wasn’t a question but thank you, I love you so much Billie." Please brace yourself for the longest awkward silence in history.

There's then an uncomfortable pause while everyone waits for Billie to respond. Billie then stares at the screen and says… absolutely nothing. After the awkward pause, the fan swiftly left the Zoom call and Billie then covered her mouth as if she was laughing or yawning.

Now, we all know that Zoom is sketchy at the best of times so it's possible Billie didn't hear the fan's declaration of love or it was delayed, but the clip was shared on TikTok and it has gone viral.

Some thought that Billie had "changed" since finding success. "Is it really that hard to smile back at her at least?" one person asked in the comment section. Another user added: "I think she forgets that without us she's nothing." And a third commented: "She's changed and not for the good."

Others defended her insisting it must have been Billie's Zoom connection because she would never be rude to her fans. "People getting mad at her when it's literally just a lag," one user said. Another commented: "The connection was bad AF that's why she didn't hear."

Billie hasn't commented on what actually happened there, however, she's always expressing gratitude for her fans. She told The Guardian: "I've had such a good relationship with the fans since the beginning, and they have literally been the number one priority for me. Half of me wants to tell the fans everything – every single thing I think and feel, and every person I meet, and every feeling I have – because I think of them as like my friends.

"But at the same time, I also really, really want to live privately. So it’s tough."