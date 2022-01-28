Billie Eilish criticised for asking fans to design merch for her upcoming tour

28 January 2022

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Billie Eilish has a net worth well above 50 million but she wants you guys to submit artwork for free in which she will have full control over. Know your worth. Pay artists!!!!!!"

Billie Eilish is being criticised for partnering with Adobe to run a competition that would give a fan the chance to design her merch.

The 'Ocean Eyes' singer will kick off her Happier Than Ever world tour in New Orleans on February 3. On Wednesday (Jan 26), Billie announced that she would be selecting one piece of fan art to be used for merch on the upcoming tour.

The 'Make the Merch' competition is in collaboration with Adobe, who she ran a similar competition with back in 2019. "As you know I'm going on tour this year and I know how creative you guys are, so I wanted to see if you guys would like to be involved," she said in the video, which was shared on Twitter.

Billie Eilish criticised for asking fans to design merch for her upcoming tour.
Billie Eilish criticised for asking fans to design merch for her upcoming tour. Picture: Alamy, Adobe

"I am going to pick out my favourite piece of fan art to be on one piece of official merch on my tour. I can't wait to see what you guys come up with."

The winner will, of course, get the chance to see their creation immortalised on Billie's merch. However, one lucky fan will also receive a $10,000 cash prize, two tickets to Billie's show plus travel and accommodation, and a one year Adobe Creative Cloud membership. The 10 runners up will also receive a $1,000 cash prize as well as two tickets to Billie's show plus travel and accommodation and the one year Adobe Creative Cloud membership.

Per the competition rules, the winning artist will have to sign over all rights to their art. However, people who do not win will retain the rights to their artwork.

Several people have called out Billie for the competition, accusing her of exploiting labour by replacing paid work with free submissions.

