Billie Eilish asks fans not to eat turkey for Thanksgiving

By Sam Prance

Billie Eilish is encouraging her followers to live a vegan lifestyle.

Billie Eilish has taken to social media to speak out in support of turkeys and ask her fans not to eat them for Thanksgiving.

Billie Eilish fans will likely already know that she is vegan. Back in 2018, Billie took to Tumblr to write: "I love animals and I just think there’s no point in creating something out of an animal when the animal is already there. Leave animals alone. Damn. Also, I’m lactose intolerant and dairy is horrible for your skin and my skin is VERY aware of that."

Since then, Billie has regularly advocated for vegan causes and now she's speaking out against turkey consumption.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish says people who wear mink fur "disgust" her and asks fans to go vegan

Billie Eilish asks fans not to eat turkey for Thanksgiving. Picture: @billieeilish via Instagram

In a new Instagram Story this week (Nov 24), Billie wrote: "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving." Billie posted the caption alongside a photo of her cradling a live turkey in her arms. Encouraging her fans not to eat turkey, Billie added: "I know it’s hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind."

Billie has actually been vegan since she was just 12 years old. Speaking to British Vogue about her decision not to eat meat, and the meat and dairy industry at large, Billie said: "Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it’s really hard to go back. I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it."

In September this year, Billie Eilish released two sets of vegan trainers in collaboration with Nike.

What did you eat for your Thanksgiving dinner?

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.