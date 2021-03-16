Billie Eilish fans are convinced she's wearing a wig to hide new hair colour

By Sam Prance

People have noticed that Billie Eilish has been covering her hairline a lot in recent photos.

Billie Eilish fans think that she's been secretly wearing a wig recently and there are many, viral theories as to why on TikTok.

Billie Eilish is no stranger to dying her hair. Ever since she first rose to fame in 2015, Billie has become known for her various different hair colours. Over the course of her career to date, she's rocked everything from ice grey to navy blue and, in 2019, she dyed her hair black and her roots neon green. Billie's kept that style ever since but it looks like she's now changed it.

TikTok is currently filled with multiple videos speculating that Billie is wearing a wig to cover up a new look for her new era.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish urges fans to "be nice" to ex-boyfriend Q after documentary breakup

Billie Eilish fans are convinced she's wearing a wig to hide new hair colour. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy,

When Billie first dyed her roots green, fans noticed that you could almost always see her natural hair colour peeping through underneath but, in recent appearances, her roots have been entirely green almost as though they're part of a wig. On top of that, at the Grammys on Sunday (Mar 14), Billie wore bandanas, hats and headpieces that carefully covered her hairline.

Some people have speculated that Billie is wearing the wig due to hair damage from dying her hair but others think that it's to hide a new look that she's about to debut alongside her highly anticipated second album. The 2021 Grammys acted as the end of an era with Billie performing 'Everything I Wanted' and winning Record of the Year for the same song.

after comparing hair pics i’m 100% sure billie was wearing a wig yesterday Case Closed — sarah ! Terrible billie Breakdown (@softcrevoid) March 15, 2021

The theories actually add up too because Billie previously teased on Instagram live that she would be changing her hair after the release of her Apple documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which came out in February. On December 22, 2020, Billie said: "I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It will be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era."

In other words, Billie might have already dyed her hair so that she could film music videos and do artwork for her new album and singles. It's unclear when these will be released but it looks like the next time we see Billie in public, she'll be sporting a completely new look.

What do you think? Is Billie wearing a wig?