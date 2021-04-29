The meaning behind Billie Eilish's Your Power lyrics explained

By Sam Prance

What do Billie Eilish's Your Power lyrics mean? Here's everything you need to know about the song.

Billie Eilish is back with a new single to officially start her Happier Than Ever era...but what are her 'Your Power' lyrics about?

Earlier this week (Apr 27), Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share the official Happier Than Ever art and confirm that the album comes out July 30. She wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!" Billie also explained: "this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you."

Alongside the announcement, Billie revealed that she would be releasing a new single called 'Your Power' and it's out now.

What are Billie Eilish's Your Power lyrics about?

Billie Eilish Your Power lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Darkroom

'Your Power' is a powerful ballad in which Billie sings about people taking advantage of other people in relationships. In the chorus, Billie sings: "Try not to abuse your power" and, in the first verse, she sings: "She said you were a hero / You played the part / But you ruined her and you don't act like it was hard".

It's unclear if the girl Billie is referring to is herself but in the second verse, she sings about her own experience: "I thought that I was special / You make me feel like it was my fault you are the devil / Lost your appeal / Does it keep you in control / For you to keep her in a cage".

Billie co-wrote 'Your Power' with her brother FINNEAS along with the rest of the songs on Happier Than Ever. 'Your Power' is now the third single from the project, following 'My Future', which Billie released last July, and 'Therefore I Am', which Billie released last November.

Billie Eilish - 'Your Power' lyrics

CHORUS

Try not to abuse your power

I know we didn't choose to change

You might not want to lose your power

But having it's so strange

VERSE 1

She said you were a hero

You played the part

But you ruined her in a year and you don't act like it was hard

And you swore you didn't know

I wonder why you didn't ask

She was sleeping in her clothes

But now she's got to get to class

PRE-CHORUS

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad when they find out?

If you could take it all back

Would you?

CHORUS

Try not to abuse your power

I know you didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But I know it's strange

VERSE 2

I thought that I was special

You make me feel like it was my fault you are the devil

Lost your appeal

Does it keep you in control

For you to keep her in a cage

And you swear you didn't know (Didn't know)

You said you thought she was your age



PRE-CHORUS

How dare you?

And how could you?

Will you only feel bad if it turns out

They want to kill your contract

CHORUS

Try not to abuse your power

I know you didn't choose to change

You might not wanna lose your power

But I know it's strange