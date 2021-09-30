Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he's cancer free

By Jazmin Duribe

"It'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

Mark Hoppus has revealed that he's officially cancer free.

In June, the Blink-182 star revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April and and had been undergoing chemotherapy. "I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," Mark said in a Twitter statement.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive."

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he's cancer free. Picture: Alamy, @markhoppus via Instagram

According to Cancer Research UK, diffuse large B cell lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system. When you have lymphoma, some of your white blood cells (or lymphocytes) don't function properly, which means they can't fight infection as normal white blood cells would do.

In a Twitch stream in July, Mark revealed that his cancer was blood related and had entered "four different parts" of his body. However, on Wednesday (Sep 29), Mark told fans that he had been given the all clear from his oncologist. "I'm cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he wrote on Instagram.

"Still has to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

Mark has been documenting his treatment journey on social media, including the effect chemotherapy has had on his hair. Sharing an image of his bald head, Mark wrote: "Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs. Cancer-ass head trying to grow back some hair. Awww. Poor little head. Keep your chin up, fighter. Feeling terrible this week but trying to stay positive and count my blessings.

"I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I’ll be on the couch for the foreseeable future."