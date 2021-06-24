Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer
24 June 2021, 12:37
Travis Barker has since spoken out in support of his Blink-182 bandmate.
Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus has taken to social media to inform his fans that he has recently been diagnosed with cancer.
Taking to Twitter, Mark released a statement explaining what he's been going through: "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.
He then added: "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."
Since opening up, many of Mark's close friends have spoken out in support of him both on and offline. Speaking to E! News, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker said: "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."
Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom Delonge also tweeted: "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."
Our thoughts go at to Mark at this time. We wish him a speedy recovery.