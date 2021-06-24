Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer

By Sam Prance

Travis Barker has since spoken out in support of his Blink-182 bandmate.

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus has taken to social media to inform his fans that he has recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Mark released a statement explaining what he's been going through: "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

He then added: "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus reveals he has cancer. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Bethesda Softworks LLC

Since opening up, many of Mark's close friends have spoken out in support of him both on and offline. Speaking to E! News, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker said: "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom Delonge also tweeted: "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

Our thoughts go at to Mark at this time. We wish him a speedy recovery.