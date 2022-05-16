Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar

16 May 2022, 17:48

By Sam Prance

Videos of Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello singing together have surfaced online.

Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello have been spotted singing a cover of Miley Cyrus' 'The Climb' together at a karaoke bar.

There's no denying that Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello are two of the biggest stars of their generation. Dylan is a beloved actor who played Stiles in Teen Wolf and has since appeared in everything from the Maze Runner films to Taylor Swift music videos. Meanwhile, Camila first rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony and is now a chart-topping solo artist.

Dylan recently appeared at Camila's birthday party (Mar 3) and now the pair have been filmed singing karaoke together.

READ MORE: Dylan O'Brien says he is officially in his "slut era"

Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar
Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Over the weekend (May 15), videos surfaced online of Camila and Dylan living their best lives with friends at a karaoke bar in Hermosa Beach, California. In the clips, Camila and Dylan can be seen smiling at each other as they deliver an impassioned performance of Miley Cyrus' 'The Climb'. The videos have currently racked up thousands of views on Twitter and TikTok.

This isn't the first time that Camila has performed a cover of 'The Climb' as a duet. In 2020, Shawn Mendes posted a video of him and Camila singing the song in their home. Shawn and Camila were dating and living together at the time but they broke up in November 2021 and Camila hasn't been romantically attached to anyone since.

BRB - going to a karaoke bar to sing 'The Climb' now.

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Trending on PopBuzz

Calvin Klein features pregnant trans man in latest ad

Calvin Klein features pregnant trans man in latest ad

Fashion

Millie Bobby Brown sparks Britney Spears comparisons with her latest appearance

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown should play young Britney Spears in a biopic

Celeb

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards

Celeb

RuPaul's DragCon 2023

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene.

The Kardashians accused of covering up Astroworld tragedy with "fake" Kendall Jenner scene

Celeb