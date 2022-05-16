Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello sing Miley Cyrus' The Climb together at karaoke bar

Videos of Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello singing together have surfaced online.

Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello have been spotted singing a cover of Miley Cyrus' 'The Climb' together at a karaoke bar.

There's no denying that Dylan O'Brien and Camila Cabello are two of the biggest stars of their generation. Dylan is a beloved actor who played Stiles in Teen Wolf and has since appeared in everything from the Maze Runner films to Taylor Swift music videos. Meanwhile, Camila first rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony and is now a chart-topping solo artist.

Dylan recently appeared at Camila's birthday party (Mar 3) and now the pair have been filmed singing karaoke together.

Over the weekend (May 15), videos surfaced online of Camila and Dylan living their best lives with friends at a karaoke bar in Hermosa Beach, California. In the clips, Camila and Dylan can be seen smiling at each other as they deliver an impassioned performance of Miley Cyrus' 'The Climb'. The videos have currently racked up thousands of views on Twitter and TikTok.

This isn't the first time that Camila has performed a cover of 'The Climb' as a duet. In 2020, Shawn Mendes posted a video of him and Camila singing the song in their home. Shawn and Camila were dating and living together at the time but they broke up in November 2021 and Camila hasn't been romantically attached to anyone since.

