Camila Cabello says she only auditioned for The X Factor because she wanted to marry Harry Styles

Camila and Harry both entered The X Factor as solo artists but ended up forming bands and then placing third in their respective competitions.

Camila Cabello has revealed that she only auditioned for The X Factor because she thought it would mean she would fall in love with Harry Styles.

In 2012, Camila auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist, but after being eliminated during bootcamp she was asked to return and form a group, and then Fifth Harmony was born. The band – comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane – didn't win the competition, placing third, but they went on to achieve chart-topping success. In 2016, Camila decided to leave the group and focus on her solo career.

Although The X Factor was the springboard for Camila's career, she has now admitted that she didn't enter because she wanted to become a massive pop star – it was actually because she wanted to hook up with Harry. In a similar fashion, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer found fame on the UK's version of The X Factor in 2010 after entering as a solo artist. He then formed One Direction, who like Fifth Harmony, finished third place. He also went solo once One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.

The 'Havana' singer made the honest admission during James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on Wednesday (Apr 19). "I was 15, I was a huge One Direction fan and I was like, 'The Voice [or] The X Factor? And then I was like, 'Well, One Direction will be at The X Factor, I don't know if they'll be at The Voice, so let me audition for The X Factor,'" Camila confessed.

"This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because it's like 10 years ago but I was literally like, 'I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles, like, I will.' I really believed that at the time."

Camila then admitted that marriage might have been a pipe dream, but she at least thought they would fall for each other. She added: "I didn't think we were going to get married but I was like, 'I'm gonna audition for X Factor, we're gonna meet and I'm gonna become a singer and we'll probably fall in love!' By the way, that's the first time I've ever confessed the real intention behind me auditioning for X Factor."

Sadly, Camila never achieved her dream of becoming Mrs Styles, or at least his girlfriend, but she did speak fondly of her time in Fifth Harmony.

Camila continued: "There's no hard feelings for me about it because I am like, we were so young. I'm such a different person than that time. But there were some really fun times there too, for sure. And I do miss being in a band in a sense that like, when I am doing promo or whatever, I want to have other people next to me to banter off of. But I don't miss splitting creative decisions five ways."

