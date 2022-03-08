Camila Cabello addresses nip slip on The One Show in hilarious TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

"I’ve never been a fan but Camila Cabello accidentally flashing all the The One Show viewers is low key iconic."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camila Cabello had an epic wardrobe malfunction on The One Show and she laughed it off like a true professional.

On Monday (Mar 7), the Fifth Harmony star appeared on The One Show to promote her new single 'Bam Bam' featuring Ed Sheeran. Camila was asked to demonstrate her favourite dance moves from the music video and that's when it all went downhill.

Camila was wearing a patterned shirt which she decided to leave unbuttoned. So as she got up to showcase her dance moves, Camila's shirt flew open and accidentally revealed her whole boob.

There was an audible gasp in the studio and Drag Race UK judge and comedian Alan Carr, who was a guest, grabbed his face in utter shock.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have broken up after two years together

Camila Cabello hilariously laughs off nip slip on live TV. Picture: BBC

But like a true professional, Camila continued her dance moves and luckily she saw the funny side of the whole thing too. She said: "I just flashed you, I hope you didn’t see nipple." The One Show presenter Alex Jones then told her: "There was a wardrobe malfunction. I don’t know what I saw… there was a flash of something."

Camila fans were absolutely living for her calm reaction and Alan fully spiralling over it.

Didn’t expect to see Camila cabello’s nipple while watching the one show this evening loool — Lucy Ashley (@lucyashleyx) March 7, 2022

Camila Cabello mistakenly flashing her boob live on The One Show while performing her favourite Bam Bam dance move. Iconic — Sarah Packer (@Sarah_EmilyP) March 7, 2022

I’ve never been a fan but Camila Cabello accidentally flashing all the The One Show viewers is low key iconic 😂😂 All those Tory families eating their dinners in the safety of the watershed and then BOOM! Left tit strikes! 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/XoxsJsP0Tj — Conor (@conormckenna101) March 7, 2022

Alan Carr's reaction to Camila Cabello's "wardrobe malfunction" on The One Show pic.twitter.com/p2WzppngLb — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) March 7, 2022

Trying to eat my tea and seeing Camila’s titty #theoneshow pic.twitter.com/97aEXV9cst — Danni (@Danni_AW) March 7, 2022

Camila took the whole nip slip drama in her stride, though. She reacted to the whole thing in a TikTok video, revealing that her stylist actually wanted to know if she needed nipple covers and she turned them down.

In the clip, set to Muni Long's 'Time Machine', Camila wrote: "When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no."