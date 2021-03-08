Camila Cabello started weekly racial healing sessions after racist Tumblr controversy

By Sam Prance

Camila Cabello previously came under fire after racist Tumblr posts she made as a teenager resurfaced online in 2019.

Camila Cabello has opened up about taking part in "racial healing sessions" following her racist Tumblr controversy in 2019.

In 2019, Camila Cabello faced backlash after a series of her old Tumblr posts went viral online in which she made numerous racist jokes and used racist language. Camila then apologised on Instagram Stories. She wrote: "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel and I apologise again from the bottom off my heart."

Now, Camila has opened up about what she's been doing since then to take accountability and be actively anti-racist.

Camila Cabello attends weekly racial healing sessions to atone for her racist past. Picture: @camila_cabello via Instagram

According to People, Camila personally "reached out to the National Compadres Network, a racial equity group, to take part in weekly racial healing sessions". Discussing them, Camila said: "It created a space where I was held accountable. You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That's how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better."

Camila continued: "As I learned more about other people's experiences in the world, I was like, 'How do I help the people who are on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?'"

Following her weekly racial healing sessions, Camila has now set up the Healing Justice Project which has already raised over $250,000 for 10 important organisations. They are: Black Leaders Organizing Communities, Faith For Justice, Freedom, Inc., Living United for Change in Arizona, Mass Liberation Arizona, MN350, Muslim Women For, QLatinx, Southerners on New Ground and Student Advocacy Center of Michigan.

Speaking about the organisations, Camila explained: "What all the organisations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities. They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources."

Camila is currently spotlighting each organisation on her Instagram page so head over there for more information.