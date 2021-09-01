Camila Cabello reveals Shawn Mendes talks dirty to her in his sleep

By Jazmin Duribe

"He'd just be like, 'Baby… That… Feels…. So… Good…,' and then he’d go back to sleep."

Camila Cabello has revealed that her boyfriend Shawn Mendes talks dirty to her in his sleep…

The couple have been dating since July 2019 following the release of their hit collaboration 'Señorita'. Now two years in, Camila and Shawn are constantly flaunting their romance on social media and now Camila has opened up about the 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' singer's, um, interesting sleeping habits.

In a new episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Camila admitted that things can get pretty steamy at bed time. "He’s always sleep-talked, but it happened a lot during the pandemic because we were going to sleep together every night, that I stay up a little longer than he does, I’ll be on my iPad or reading or whatever," she explained.

Camila Cabello reveals Shawn Mendes talks dirty to her in his sleep. Picture: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic, @camila_cabello via Instagram

"He just, like, is one of those people who as soon as he gets into bed is just like five minutes later… Like, mid-sentence, he’ll be like, 'And I...' I would be like reading or something and he would just like start sleep-talking and it would scare the shit out of me because he’d just be like, 'Baby… That… Feels…. So… Good…,' and then he’d go back to sleep."

Camila then went on to explain how Shawn actually rises from the bed and opens his eyes whilst he's sleep-talking. She continued: "That is the first thing he ever said when he slept-talked, by the way. I don’t know. I was like, 'Thank you? I’m not really doing anything right now, but thanks.'"

"But he would just say random things like that. Can you imagine somebody opening their eyes, looking at you, but you know they’re asleep? Like? Can you imagine the terror of that?"

Right… we truly don't know what to do with this information.