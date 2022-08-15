Bella Poarch reportedly fires social media manager after Cardi B drama

By Emma Kershaw

What happened between Bella Poarch and Cardi B? Was Bella Poarch’s account really hacked? Here’s everything you need to know about the drama.

TikTok star Bella Poarch and 'Bodak Yellow' rapper Cardi B have been wrapped up in some drama over the weekend after Bella appeared to shade Cardi on Twitter.

It all started when the 'Build a B*tch' singer’s Twitter account gained a ton of attention after she seemed to diss Cardi.

The @PopCrave Twitter account posted about the release of Bella’s Dolls EP, but the replies got pretty messy, pretty quickly when Bella’s account responded to the tweet, saying that her music is “better than any Cardi album.” The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption!

Of course, there was a lot of conversation from fans from both sides, but it all came to a head when Cardi clapped back herself.

Bella Poarch Cardi B drama. Picture: Getty

Catching the tweet before it was deleted, Cardi responded in the most Cardi way possible – with receipts.

“Haha ..I got a better one,” Cardi wrote alongside a screenshot of Bella sliding into her Instagram DMs earlier this year, saying: “Hiiii. Im a huge fan of ur music”. Bella added a heart emoji for good measure.

A few hours after Cardi posted her response, Bella took to Twitter to attempt to clear the whole thing up, claiming that her account had been hacked and that she wasn’t the one who posted the diss tweet.

“Hey guys it’s Bella…I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now,” she tweeted.

“And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb sh*t that was tweeted.”

The next day (Aug 13), things got even wilder, with Cardi responding to the Tweet with a voice note explaining what really went down.

Was Bella Poarch's Twitter account really hacked?

Turns out, somebody from Bella’s team called Cardi’s team to tell them that Bella had been taking some time away from social media and was completely unaware of what was happening.

“[Bella] had, like, a social media that just [posts] tweets and everything, and he tweeted that because, you know, he thought it was funny, he thought it would get traction.”

Now, this is when the plot thickens. Cardi explained that Bella’s team had immediately fired the social media manager after he posted the tweet. Cardi also said that Bella’s team claimed that he was also the one who came up with the idea to tweet that Bella had been hacked.

“I’m not mad at Bella Poarch,” Cardi continued. “I want people to stop coming for her because it’s not her fault and I don’t like when people over-bully people if they didn’t do anything, because that causes stress.”

Bella is yet to respond to Cardi’s voice note, so it’s looking like this is the end of the short-lived feud… for now.

