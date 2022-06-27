Cardi B claps back at troll who said her daughter is "autistic"

27 June 2022, 15:30 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 15:51

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B has hit back at a troll who said her daughter Kulture, three, was "autistic" but now people are debating on whether her response was justified.

The 'WAP' rapper, who also shares nine-month-old son Wave with husband Offset, shared a video of Kulture dancing. In a now-deleted tweet, a troll said: "Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets."

Cardi then clapped back: "My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch."

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi added: "30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?"

READ MORE: Cardi B shares hilarious video of how she changes her son's diapers while wearing acrylics

Cardi B claps back at troll who said her daughter is "autistic"
Cardi B claps back at troll who said her daughter is "autistic". Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue,Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

People praised Cardi for defending herself against the trolls, but others questioned why having autism would be such a bad thing and if Cardi was suggesting that autistic people were ugly.

One person tweeted: "You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way."

Another added: "I hope Cardi B ain’t implying there is something wrong with autistic kids, cus as an autism mom I’m thinking that could be misconstrued."

It's important that we examine the context and in this case it appears like autism was used as a negative insult hence Cardi's response. But having autism is definitely not a bad thing and it should not be used as an insult.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Javon Walton Wants To Play Iron Man And Join the MCU

Trending on PopBuzz

Lizzo pledges $1 million donation to abortion charities after Roe v Wade decision.

Lizzo pledges $1 million donation to abortion charities after Roe v Wade decision

Lizzo

Amy Schumer fired Penn Badgley's wife Domino Kirke because she was too beautiful

Amy Schumer fired Penn Badgley's wife because she was too beautiful

Celeb

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's "renouncing" his US citizenship following Roe v. Wade ruling

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's "renouncing" his US citizenship following Roe v. Wade ruling

Green Day

Drag Race UK's Anubis

Drag Race UK's Anubis: ‘I had a huge crush on Bowser from Super Mario – still kinda do’ | My Life In 20

RuPaul's Drag Race

Billie Eilish slams people for caring more about the Depp v Heard trial than Roe v Wade

Billie Eilish slams people for caring more about the Depp v Heard trial than Roe v Wade

Billie Eilish