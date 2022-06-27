Cardi B claps back at troll who said her daughter is "autistic"

By Jazmin Duribe

"My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch."

Cardi B has hit back at a troll who said her daughter Kulture, three, was "autistic" but now people are debating on whether her response was justified.

The 'WAP' rapper, who also shares nine-month-old son Wave with husband Offset, shared a video of Kulture dancing. In a now-deleted tweet, a troll said: "Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets."

Cardi then clapped back: "My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch."

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi added: "30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on shit…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?"

Cardi B claps back at troll who said her daughter is "autistic". Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue,Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

People praised Cardi for defending herself against the trolls, but others questioned why having autism would be such a bad thing and if Cardi was suggesting that autistic people were ugly.

One person tweeted: "You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way."

Another added: "I hope Cardi B ain’t implying there is something wrong with autistic kids, cus as an autism mom I’m thinking that could be misconstrued."

So you were offended because someone thought you daughter was autistic?? My son is autistic and I have no shame in it! I think I’m more offended that you are comparing your child’s looks with a child who has special needs. https://t.co/1gXc3RrRNc — ✨Rockstar Shit ✨ (@Kay_Danae) June 25, 2022

So autism is equivalent to ugly? What's wrong with being autistic? Just say your daughter ain't autistic and keep it pushing. Theres very smart autistic people in the world. Idgaf her response was terrible. Shit like this is why kids dont want to be called autistic https://t.co/KLw2X2UeMQ — Sabconcious (@TheSabster17) June 24, 2022

You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult. If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.❤️ — 🌻 Sunflower🌻 (@medjdt) June 24, 2022

you’re offending a whole group of people… my brother has autism this is offensive. why are autism and ugly even mentioned in the same sentence?? maybe you should’ve worded it differently — Loren 💋 (@LowkeyyLoLo) June 25, 2022

I hope Cardi B ain’t implying there is something wrong with autistic kids, cus as an autism mom I’m thinking that could be misconstrued — Shay (@ShayolandaMoss) June 24, 2022

if she is or isn't, that is not a bad thing. let's not slide into ableism. Kulture is perf regardless of her neuro abilities. https://t.co/8kSaWieMrh — Vixen (@cookiebitz5) June 24, 2022

It's important that we examine the context and in this case it appears like autism was used as a negative insult hence Cardi's response. But having autism is definitely not a bad thing and it should not be used as an insult.

