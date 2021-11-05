Cardi B just ate her husband Offset's scab and the internet is disgusted

This is criminal. I want Cardi in jail IMMEDIATELY.

You can't deny the love Cardi B has for her husband Offset… but eating his scabs!? Girl.

Now, Cardi B is known for keeping her fans, called Bardi Gang, updated on all the intimate moments of her life (no matter how embarrassing they may be…) Remember that time Cardi admitted she had explosive diarrhoea on Instagram Live and then proceeded to take us to the toilet with her? Yep, wild.

And most recently, the 'WAP' rapper revealed that she had purchased a sprawling mansion in New York, her third property in the US, and took her fans on a mini tour of the huge home.

Well, this time she's letting us know her favourite snack is…her husband's scabs. On Thursday (Nov 4), the Migos rapper shared a video in bed with Cardi on his Instagram Stories alongside the caption, "EWW."

In the video, Cardi sticks out her tongue and reveals a small scab on the tip. She then proceeds to chew it. Now, you might be thinking this is another level of love that maybe I don't understand. But no, Offset was just as repulsed as us too. "Eating scabs in the morning? That's my scab. That's my skin. Eww...," he said.

As you can imagine, Cardi's fans were absolutely disgusted.

Watching cardi get dragged when 5 year old me tasted the scab to see what it was hitting on too. pic.twitter.com/Sjgo9COLOd — 𝒪𝒸𝓉𝑜𝒷𝑒𝓇’𝓈 𝒱𝑒𝓇𝓎 𝒪𝓌𝓃 🍁 (@RugratHilly) November 4, 2021

after seeing that video of cardi b chewing on offset's scab, i really don't care to hear a single word from her. — pri. (@__MVPri) November 5, 2021

Cardi b ate the scab off offset knee ... I love my man but im not eating his scabs pic.twitter.com/5EVSx7O5WA — 💜POUNDCAKE (@TruBeautyChix) November 4, 2021

Cardi B eating that scab from Offset just disgusted me on a whole new level — Ki ✨ (@ThatsKSB) November 4, 2021

Cardi B eating Offsets scab is Brujeria but ima mind my business — Blade Pinderhughes 🎭🇭🇹 (@RegalCourtier7) November 4, 2021

I know Cardi B didn’t just have Offset scab in her mouth 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/WSLy5MzitY — September Alsina (@itscolebe) November 4, 2021

whoever put this on my timline i hope your charger only works at a certain angle — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) November 4, 2021

If the secret to true love is eating each other's scabs then, honestly, you can keep it.

