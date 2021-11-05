Cardi B just ate her husband Offset's scab and the internet is disgusted

5 November 2021, 13:24 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 13:31

This is criminal. I want Cardi in jail IMMEDIATELY.

You can't deny the love Cardi B has for her husband Offset… but eating his scabs!? Girl.

Now, Cardi B is known for keeping her fans, called Bardi Gang, updated on all the intimate moments of her life (no matter how embarrassing they may be…) Remember that time Cardi admitted she had explosive diarrhoea on Instagram Live and then proceeded to take us to the toilet with her? Yep, wild.

And most recently, the 'WAP' rapper revealed that she had purchased a sprawling mansion in New York, her third property in the US, and took her fans on a mini tour of the huge home.

Cardi B just ate her husband Offset's scab and the internet is disgusted
Cardi B just ate her husband Offset's scab and the internet is disgusted. Picture: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images, @offsetyrn via Instagram

Well, this time she's letting us know her favourite snack is…her husband's scabs. On Thursday (Nov 4), the Migos rapper shared a video in bed with Cardi on his Instagram Stories alongside the caption, "EWW."

In the video, Cardi sticks out her tongue and reveals a small scab on the tip. She then proceeds to chew it. Now, you might be thinking this is another level of love that maybe I don't understand. But no, Offset was just as repulsed as us too. "Eating scabs in the morning? That's my scab. That's my skin. Eww...," he said.

As you can imagine, Cardi's fans were absolutely disgusted.

If the secret to true love is eating each other's scabs then, honestly, you can keep it.

