Cardi B claps back after being accused of "queerbaiting" with Normani in Wild Side

Cardi believes being accused of "queerbaiting" puts pressure on artists to speak about their sexuality.

Cardi B has had enough of music artists being accused of queerbaiting.

In case you didn't know, queerbaiting is the act of suggesting a same-sex romance or attraction to "bait" an LGBTQ+ audience. Recently, Billie Eilish came under fire for sharing a photo from her 'Lost Cause' music video alongside the caption: "I love girls," which many thought could be considered queerbaiting.

On Friday (July 23), Cardi responded to an article which called out music artists like Billie, Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande for queerbaiting. The article specifically criticised Cardi and Normani's recent music video 'Wild Side', which features them both in the nude with their bodies intertwined.

Cardi, who is expecting her second chid with husband Offset, identifies as bisexual and has had relationships with women in the past. Cardi explained that she was actually trying to hide her baby bump.

She tweeted: "Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls. All of a sudden 'queerbaiting' is the new word & people use it to the ground!

Cardi then spoke about how throwing around queerbaiting accusations only puts pressure on artists to speak about their sexuality. She continued: "I don't like this new 'queerbaiting' word. I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about. If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?"

