Cardi B reveals how much her WAP and Bodak Yellow videos cost

By Sam Prance

Here's how much 'WAP', 'Bodak Yellow' and the rest of Cardi B's videos cost to make.

Cardi B fans assemble. The star has revealed how much all her music videos cost to make and the answers may shock you.

It's hard to imagine the music industry today without Cardi B. Over the course of the last five years, the 28-year-old has kept us entertained with hit after hit after hit. From 'Bodak Yellow' and 'I Like It' to 'Money' and 'WAP', Cardi is constantly taking over the charts. And it's not just Cardi's charisma and talent that make her songs massive hits, it's her music videos too.

Now, Cardi is letting fans know exactly how much her videos cost to make and which of her visuals is the most expensive.

How much did Cardi B's 'WAP' cost to make?

Cardi B reveals how much all her music videos cost to make. Picture: Atlantic Records

How much did Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' cost to make?

This morning (Jan 13), Cardi tweeted: "Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest ." The when a fan replied: "girl that’s a lot.", Cardi explained: "Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M !".

This means that at $1,000,000, Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' video cost over 66 times what 'Bodak Yellow' cost.

Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ....I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here ...BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Naaaa honey ....Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M ! https://t.co/7M2hFezoe9 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Cardi then opened up about the rest of her videos.

How much did Cardi B's 'Press' video cost to make?

I’m not sure .I don’t really remember https://t.co/FZwgd6Rghx — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

How much did Cardi B's 'Be Careful' video cost to make?

I’m not sure but not much ...Probably like 200K https://t.co/eM9ZVp9zk5 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

How much did Cardi B's 'I Like It' video cost to make?

I totally forgot ...I was extremely annoyed that day .I was pregnant and hot and paparazzi was being so annoying and rude. https://t.co/T6kcga7SBs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

How much did Cardi B's 'Lick' video cost to make?

I think like 15K .Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget .....I told him like a year later 😩😩😂😂 https://t.co/sEnPPkMkm1 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

Ugh it was very 😑.We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it look so low budget and Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart sinked😍Every1 was like 😵😵😮😮 https://t.co/mHsVghmT2m — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

How much did Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi' video cost to make?

Bartier was like 150K and I was pregnant so I was trying my best to conceal my tiny belly .I felt uncomfortable in the car cause I really wanted to be sexy with offset but I was looking very pregnant so I didn’t felt sexy I was looking fat . https://t.co/olR7EMnttS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2021

So there we have it. Cardi's videos range from $15,000 to $1,000,000. One thing they have in common? They all slap.

What's your favourite Cardi B music video?