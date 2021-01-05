Cardi B calls out trolls who criticised her for not letting her daughter listen to WAP

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm not JoJo Siwa!"

Cardi B has clapped back at criticism towards her after she stopped her daughter Kulture, two, from listening to her hit song 'WAP'.

As you know, 'WAP' was a moment (and PopBuzz's Best Single of 2020...). The song, which was released in August, was deemed controversial by some because of its explicit lyrics and sex positive message. It started a whole dance challenge and had conservative politically commentators writing think pieces about its explicit nature. That didn't stop it sitting firmly on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for weeks though. The song broke the record for the largest opening streaming week for a song in United States history. Bottom line: it's definitely not a bop for the kids.

Cardi recently shared a clip of herself dancing to her song while talking to her fans on Instagram Live but little Kulture gatecrashed her dancing session, which forced Cardi to immediately turn off the music. "No, no, no," she said, as she grabbed her glass of wine and pretended like nothing had happened. Priceless.

This wouldn't be the first time Kulture has interrupted Cardi either. In November 2020, Cardi was trying to film a seductive video for Instagram in a tight corset when Kulture adorably barged in to see what she was doing. She can't catch a break.

Anyway, back to 'WAP'. Since Cardi's clip hit the internet, she has been called out on Twitter for not allowing her daughter to listen to her son. Some have accused her of being hypocritical for being strict with her daughter but not taking into consideration the children that might hear the song. One fan tweeted: "So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING."

There’s moms who are strippers.Pop pussy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense. https://t.co/JqZaUKbjNo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

But Cardi clapped back at the haters with the perfect response. She tweeted: "Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

She continued: "There's moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop making this a debate. It's pretty much common sense."



She said what she said.