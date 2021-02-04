Charli XCX shares petition asking NASA to name a planet after Sophie

By Sam Prance

Over 60,000 people have signed to petition to pay tribute to Sophie by naming planet TOI-1338 b after her.

Charli XCX has joined over 60,000 Sophie fans to call on people to sign a petition for NASA to name a planet after the artist.

Last weekend (Feb 2), beloved star Sophie, tragically passed away at the age of 34. Her label, Transgressive confirmed the news, writing: “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

Now, Sophie's close friend and collaborator Charli XCX has taken to Twitter to share a petition in honour of the producer.

Charli XCX shares petition asking NASA to name a planet after Sophie. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Transgressive

Yesterday (Feb 4), Charli tweeted: "please sign and share for Sophie" alongside a petition titled: "NASA, name TOI-1338 b in honor of SOPHIE". The petition was set up by Christian Arryo, a fan, due to the visual similarities between TOI-1338 b "and the aesthetic sense of SOPHIE’s visual work, specifically the cover for her 2018 album Oil of Every Pearl’s UnInsides."

Christian writes: "I am requesting, at the discretion of the incredible scientists who discovered the planet, that TOI-1338 b be named in honor of the great LGBT+ influence, SOPHIE. Her fans would love to pay homage by having her name be remembered in this way and for her influence to continue to flourish for years to come."

Charli also shared her own personal tribute to Sophie. She ended her post, writing: "I love you and I will never forget you Sophie".

please sign and share for Sophie 💕 https://t.co/0iDOFPWF2S — Charli (@charli_xcx) February 3, 2021

As it stands, NASA are yet to respond to the petition. However, given that it has over 60,000 signatures in counting, there's a high chance that they could take it into consideration.