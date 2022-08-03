Demi Lovato appears to call out age gap between her and ex Wilmer Valderrama in 29 lyrics

By Sam Prance

'29' is a new song on Demi Lovato's upcoming pop-punk album Holy Fvck.

Demi Lovato is seemingly calling out the age gap between her and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new '29' lyrics.

Demi Lovato fans will likely already know that they dated That 70's Show star Wilmer Valderrama. The former couple had an on-again-off-again relationship between 2010 and 2016. However, what people may not realise is that Wilmer was 12 years older than Demi. When they started dating each other Demi was just 17 years old. Meanwhile, Wilmer was 29 years old.

Demi, who is now 29 herself, appears to be addressing the age difference on a new song titled '29' on her upcoming album Holy Fvck.

How old is Wilmer Valderrama?

Demi Lovato 29 lyrics: Are they about Wilmer Valderrama? The meaning explained. Picture: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD, Lester Cohen/WireImage

In a snippet of the pop-punk ballad that Demi has released on TikTok, she sings: "Fibre on the vine, too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher." Further referencing how alarming the age gap between her and an ex was, she adds: "Far from innocent, what the fuck's consent? / Numbers told you not to, but that didn't stop you."

Demi then reflects on their own age in the chorus by adding: "Finally twenty-nine / Funny, just like you were you at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?" They drive home the point by singing: "Seventeen, twenty-nine," on repeat, seemingly calling out Wilmer's predatory behaviour.

While Demi doesn't mention Wilmer by name, the lyrics directly apply to how old she was when they began dating. Demi is now 29 years old. Meanwhile, Wilmer is 42 and married to 30-year-old director Amanda Pacheco. They have a daughter together who was born in 2021.

Naturally, fans are living for Demi's candid lyrics. On one viral TikTok video using the snippet, one person commented: "I am SHOOK. I wondered how'd she'd feel once she got to the age of him when they started dating." Another fan added: "Wow what a song. So powerful!"

As it stands, Wilmer, who recently played Agustín Madrigal in Encanto and starred in Justin Bieber's 'Holy' video, is yet to react to the song. We shall update you if he does.

