Demi Lovato called out for performing at a festival one week after slamming festival goers

By Sam Prance

Demi Lovato appeared as a surprise guest with All Time Low at Sad Summer Fest this weekend.

Demi Lovato is facing backlash for performing at Sad Summer Fest seven days after calling out people for going to festivals.

Last week, Demi Lovato took to their Instagram to criticise people who went to Lollapalooza while the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. In an Instagram story, Demi posted a photo of the crowd at Lollapalooza in Chicago (100,000 people were in attendance) with the caption: "C'MON Y'ALL!!! THERE IS STILL A PANDEMIC HAPPENING!!!" and "yes this pic is real."

However, one week later, Demi has performed with All Time Low at Sad Summer Fest and they're now being called out for it.

Demi Lovato called out for performing at Sad Summer Fest with All Time Low. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, @ddlovato via Instagram

On Saturday (Aug 7), All Time Low headlined Sad Summer Fest and the band invited Demi as a surprise guest to join their set. Together, Demi and the band performed their hit remix of 'Monsters' live for the very first time. Demi even took to their Instagram stories to celebrate by writing: "Y'ALL WERE SO FUN!!! THANKS FOR HAVING ME @ALLTIMELOW!"

People were quick to criticise Demi for their hypocrisy. One person tweeted: "i’m a big demi lovato fan but how are they gonna criticize lollapalooza and attend an all time low concert less than a week later". Another fan added: "I just find it hypocritical to call out lolla's crowd and then go and perform at another festival."

To add to it all, Lollapalooza actually has stricter coronavirus guidelines than Sad Summer Fest. Their COVID-19 health policy requires attendees to provide proof of vaccinations or recent negative test results to enter. In comparison, Sad Summer Fest just advises people to get vaccinated and tested.

All Time Low also performed at Lollapalooza the week beforehand.

now tell me why demi is setting themselves up like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/KhO9aXE17p — ruru 🍂 (@selg_simp) August 9, 2021

“c’mon yall!!! there is still a pandemic happening!!!” 😐 https://t.co/ujvyLoBInU — antonio (@plasticheartsh) August 8, 2021

i’m a big demi lovato fan but how are they gonna criticize lollapalooza and attend an all time low concert less than a week later pic.twitter.com/Qsfwjkduos — m ☁️ (@Mariiag000) August 8, 2021

Omfg the cherry on top of this Demi situation is the fact All Time Low performed at Lollapalooza last weekend. BYE — rosie (@lilbitunholymc) August 8, 2021

I actually like demi and think they're a good person but I just find it hypocritical to call out lolla's crowd and then go and perform at another festival, even if it's just for a single performance, regardless of how smaller or bigger it is — gui 〄 (@ElectricGagax) August 8, 2021

DEMI LOVATO CALLED ME OUT FOR GOING TO LOLLA BUT THEY PERFORMED AT SAD SUMMER FEST YESTERDAY I CANT — fatima (@ukIive) August 8, 2021

As it stands, Demi hasn't addressed the backlash. We shall update you if they do.