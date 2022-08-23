Demi Lovato warns young people not to get into child acting

By Emma Kershaw

"I think that's what got lost in the era of Disney when I was in it. We were all working so hard, running ourselves into the ground."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Demi Lovato has advised young people not to get into the entertainment industry until they're adults.

As fans will already know, Demi starred alongside the Jonas Brothers in the iconic Disney Channel film series Camp Rock. The first movie premiered in June 2008, when she was just 15 years old. Before this, Demi appeared in Barney & Friends when she was just 10 - working on the show during the same time frame as Selena Gomez.

The 30-year-old singer noted that, because they were so busy working, there wasn’t much opportunity to "appreciate the downtime". They also said that young actors and entertainers often don't get to "experience childhood" or "life as a teenager" without constantly being "under a microscope".

READ MORE: Demi Lovato appears to call out age gap between her and ex Wilmer Valderrama in 29 lyrics

Demi Lovato warns young people not to get into child acting. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group, Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

"I didn't have a lot of fun in my downtime," Demi told PopCrush during a recent interview, adding that she was "often thinking about what [she] needed to do next." She also told the outlet that there was also constant pressure to "look a certain way", "be a certain way" and "act a certain way".

"I think that's what got lost in the era of Disney when I was in it. We were all working so hard, running ourselves into the ground," they explained.

Demi says that they lost a lot of their childhood due to finding fame at a young age and doesn’t recommend that others follow in their footsteps.

"It's more important to have a personal life than it is a career at that age,” she advised. “If you want to be a teenager, be a teenager. If you want to do this for a living, maybe wait a little bit until you're older so you can have life experience under your belt".

"You don't have to be on top of the world," she added. "Enjoy your time right now. Be present."

2008 Teen Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, Demi teased their return to rock music, waving goodbye to their pop career and returning to their roots. In January, she posted an Instagram photo of themselves sitting with their management (Scooter Braun) and their record label (Island Records). In it, Demi poses with two middle fingers up. Demi captioned the photo: "A funeral for my pop music".

Demi's latest album, Holy Fvck, was released on August 19 and is available to stream and purchase now.

Read more Demi Lovato news here: