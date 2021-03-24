When does Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil episode 3 come out?

By Sam Prance

Here's the release time of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil episode 3 on YouTube in your country.

Two episodes of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil are out now but what about episode 3 and the rest of the docuseries?

Yesterday (Mar 23), Demi Lovato's new documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil debuted on YouTube. The series takes an in-depth look at Demi's life over the past three years. In it, Demi speaks frankly about her 2018 relapse, recovery and everything that's happened to her since her overdose and viewers are praising Demi for her honesty and candour.

Episode 1 ('Losing Control'), and episode 2 ('5 Minutes From Death'), both aired on YouTube simultaneously but episode 3 is set to come out next week. With that in mind, here's when and what time you can watch the rest of the docuseries.

How many Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil episodes are there?

When does Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil episode 3 come out? Picture: YouTube Originals

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil is directed by Demi's close friend Michael D. Ratner and it's made up of four episodes. Episode 3, 'Reclaiming Power', is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, March 30 and it will follow Demi as she goes to rehab to begin her road to recovery. The title for Episode 4 is yet to be revealed but it will air the following Tuesday on April 6.

What time does Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil episode 3 come out?

'Reclaiming Power' will air simultaneously on YouTube worldwide. Here are the release times in each country.

United States (PDT) - 12:00 pm

United States (EDT) - 3:00 pm

Brazil (Rio De Janeiro) - 4:00 pm

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 pm

Europe (France, Spain, Germany etc) - 9:00 pm

India (New Dehli) - 12:30 am

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 am

Australia - 3:00 am (Perth), 6:00 am (Sydney)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 am

Find out the release time in your exact city, here.

It's currently exactly unclear how long episodes 3 and 4 will be. However, given that the first two episodes are both close to 22 minutes, we imagine that the other two episodes will follow suit.