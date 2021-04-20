Demi Lovato responds to backlash after blasting a froyo shop on Instagram

By Sam Prance

Demi called out The Bigg Chill over their "diet foods" in a series of Instagram stories.

Demi Lovato has responded to the backlash that she received over her recent comments about an LA frozen yoghurt store.

Last weekend (Apr 18), Demi Lovato took to Instagram to criticise a local fro-yo shop, The Bigg Chill, over the diet products in their display. She wrote: "You have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please". Demi, who often speaks out against diet culture, also called the fro-yo store "#dietculturevultures".

In response, The Bigg Chill explained via their Instagram account: "We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well." In a private DM to Demi, they also wrote: "We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers' needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive."

People began calling out Demi for targeting a small business and now she has posted an Instagram video in response.

Demi Lovato addresses froyo shop controversy in new Instagram video. Picture: @ddlovato via Instagram, @thebigchillofficial via Instagram

In her video, Demi said: "I have kind of gotten in the middle of something with this yoghurt shop called The Bigg Chill. Now, I am very outspoken about the things that I believe in. I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional. Originally, I wanted to make a point and call out behaviour and branding that didn't sit right with me."

Demi continued: "As someone who is in recovery from an eating disorder, I still have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yoghurt, being content and keeping it down. By the time I got to the counter, after seeing so much diet stuff and health foodstuff, it wasn't clear to me that it was for specific health needs."

She added: "If there was a sign that said 'Celiac, vegan', I would have understood, that would have been clear messaging. Because it wasn't clear, I jumped to conclusions and, probably shouldn't have gone about this the way that I have but I'm willing to talk to this froyo shop to help get the messaging right."

Demi ended by saying: "I'm so sorry if it got misconstrued. My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business. I walked in and was so triggered that I left without fro-yo. I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way - I just get really passionate."

As it stands, The Bigg Chill haven't responded to Demi's video. We shall update you if they do.