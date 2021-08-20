Demi Lovato says they may not identify as non-binary for their entire life

By Jazmin Duribe

"There might be a time where I identify as trans...there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life."

Demi Lovato has said it's possible that they will not identify as non-binary in future.

In May, the 'Dancing With the Devil' singer came out as non-binary and announced they would be using they/them pronouns. Demi, who first started questioning their gender in elementary school, has been openly exploring their gender identity ever since.

Demi recently spoke at the 19th Represents Summit, which delves into the "changing cultural and media landscapes with creators changing the face of their fields" and featured guest talks from former First Lady Michelle Obama and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There, Demi revealed that it's possible their gender identity may evolve in future.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato says it's okay if you accidentally misgender them

Demi Lovato says they may not identify as non-binary for their entire life. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media, @ddlovato via Instagram

"Being non-binary, what that means...is that I'm so much more than the binary of man and woman," Demi explained. "And that we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we've grown up living in."

They added: "I was very nervous in the beginning to come out as non-binary because I didn't want people to think it was inauthentic. I just wanted people to see what coming out as non-binary meant to my healing process."

Demi now believes that the exploration of their gender will last "forever". Demi continued: "There might be a time where I identify as trans...there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman."

Whilst Demi is unsure what the future will hold in terms of their non-binary identity, their embracing where they are at present. Demi concluded: "I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."