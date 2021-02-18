Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack during near-fatal overdose

By Jazmin Duribe

Demi was also left with brain damage following the overdose.

Demi Lovato has opened up about her near-fatal overdose in her new documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, revealing she suffered three strokes and a heart attack.

In July 2018, Demi was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to her home following an opioid overdose. The 'Sober' singer had suffered with substance abuse in the past and sadly relapsed. She has never publicly gone into great detail about what actually led to that night, but she has opened up about it in her new documentary.

On Wednesday (Feb 17), the trailer for the four-part YouTube series dropped ahed of its release on March 23. The shocking footage showed Demi partying and knocking back drinks, announcing her short-lived engagement to Max Ehrich and included appearances from her family members and close friends.

Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack. Picture: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, YouTube Originals

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes," she said in the trailer. It also showed Demi lying on a hospital bed while hooked up to an IV.

Demi's mother, Dianna De La Garza, was shown saying: "We're watching all of her blood come out of her body into a machine." While her friend, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, added: "Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?"

She continued: "I've had a lot of lives. I’m like a cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music. I’m not living my life for other people or their headlines, or their Twitter comments."

Demi's mother Dianna De La Garza. Picture: YouTube Originals

In a new interview with People, Demi also went into detail about how the overdose has left her with long-lasting damage. She said: "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision.

"And I also, for a long time, had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry."

fvcking brain damage... she couldn’t see... 3 strokes... a heart attack...5-10 minutes to live and u want to tell me that demi lovato isn’t a fucking warrior?? that woman was close to seeing God. please no one touch me. — kris♡ (@mizzdmetria) February 17, 2021

Thankfully, Demi appears to be in a much better place and is looking forward to the opportunity to finally set the record straight. She continued: "I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."